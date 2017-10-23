McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo packs 1,134hp

Over the last few years, automakers have partnered with PlayStation’s “Gran Turismo” racing simulator to let their engineers’ and designers’ imaginations run wild and create a sky’s-the-limit concept vehicle. The latest in the long line of these dream machines comes from McLaren, and is one of the wildest concepts ever to come out of the Vision Gran Turismo project.

McLaren’s Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo car is all about function over form, as every line, crease, canard, wing, and inlet has been designed to produce speed, downforce, and to give players the ultimate virtual track car.

“We wanted to break new ground and to innovate and the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo does exactly that,” said Rob Melville, McLaren’s new design director, in a release.

Powering the purpose-built race car is McLaren’s newest twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The engine drives the rear wheels, but the front wheels are powered by twin electric motors housed in the front wheel pods. Combined, the gas engine and electric motors produce a total output of 1,134 hp and 941 lb-ft (1,275 Nm) of torque. The torque, according to McLaren, is available instantly from launch thanks to the electric propulsion and all-wheel traction.

The Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo McLaren also features a chassis that weighs just 2,205 pounds, which means its power-to-weight ratio is better than Koenigsegg’s ludicrous One: 1 hypercar.

Additionally, McLaren gave the new concept an ultra-advanced active aerodynamic package called Integrated Active Aero, which works by “opening tiny aperture covers around air inlets on key surfaces during cornering to create drag and generate downforce, rather than moving the surfaces altogether.” And inboard carbon ceramic disc brakes help reduce unsprung mass.

