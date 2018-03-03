McPherson to host show

With Golf Channel personality Kelly Tilghman of North Myrtle Beach unavailable, another woman from the Grand Strand who has forged a successful career in the golf industry will be standing in for her as a host of the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas Future Generation Tournament.

Longtime LPGA Tour member Kristy McPherson of Conway will be joining Golf Channel’s Charlie Rymer as a co-host at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on July 24.

The tournament is a primary fundraiser for The First Tee chapter that oversees Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties as well as three other counties in North Carolina, and Tilghman and Rymer have been co-hosts for a few years.

This year’s tournament honoree will be Rick Richard, recently retired marketing director of area PGA Tour Superstore locations who has been a strong supporter of The First Tee and junior golf for many years.

Rich Abraham became the new executive director of The First Tee chapter on January 1. Abraham had been executive director of The First Tee of the Grand Strand since August 2014, and that chapter was absorbed by the Coastal Carolinas chapter.

The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas will begin its After School and Saturday programs on March 5. They teach life skills, character building and golf for youth ages 7 to 14 through interactive games, lessons and activities focused on The First Tee Nine Core Values.

The programs will be held at Willbrook Plantation, Wachesaw Plantation, Cane Patch Driving Range, Legends Resort, The Hackler Course at CCU, Crown Park, and Eagle Nest (Saturdays).

The eight-week programs consist of eight 90-minute classes for a total of $40. Fitted clubs can be rented for an additional $10. Information and registration for all First Tee programs and events can be found at www.thefirstteecoastalcarolinas.org.