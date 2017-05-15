MDPPA imparts value of road safety to kids

THE Motorcycle Development Program Participant Association Inc.(MDPPA) recently conducted the fourth leg of its road safety seminar, this time for Lourdes School of Mandaluyong third-grade students to help encourage road safety among more Filipinos.

`The association reiterated that children are highly vulnerable to the risks and hazards of their road environment. They hope to mitigate these risks by reaching out to children and educating them through road safety seminars in schools.

MDPPA also appealed to Filipino parents to start educating kids at home about road safety.

“MDPPA’s road safety seminar has enriched our students’ understanding of road safety and security. By imparting the value of road safety to our students, MDPPA’s initiative will go a long way toward reducing child road traffic injuries and deaths through children’s improved vigilance and caution,” said Ana Bolinao, Lourdes School of Mandaluyong Principal.

MDPPA has successfully facilitated similar activities in San Beda Alabang, Muntinlupa City in 2014 and 2016, and in FEU Diliman, Quezon City in 2015.

The activity is part of MDPPA’s stronger and bolder road safety advocacy typified by road safety seminars for kids and riders and the organization’s on-going “Helmets Save Lives” campaign.

About the MDPPA

Based on the basic principles of the Philippine Motor Vehicle Development Program implemented by the Board of Investments, Philippine Motorcycle Manufacturing Program (PMMP) Association was established in 1973. In 1987, new MVDP guidelines were finalized and program name was, likewise, changed to Motorcycle Development Program (MDP). The Association was given the new name of Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, Inc. (MDPPA) in 1989.

The current five members of the Association, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kymco, are all active participants of the government’s Motor Vehicle Development Program (MVDP).