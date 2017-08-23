Medals keep pouring for PH gymnasts

KUALA LUMPUR: Gymnasts Kaitlin de Guzman and Reyland Capellan continue to add to the Philippines’ medal haul as they delivered impressive finishes in their respective events in the 29th Southeast Asian Games at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibit Center here.

The 17-year old De Guzman captured the silver medal in floor exercise after scoring 13.025 points before delivering the bronze in the balance beam after tallying 12.3 points.

Hometown bet Farah Ann won the gold with 13.250 points while Rifda Irfanaluthf of Indonesia settled for bronze with 13.000 points in floor exercise.

In the balance beam, Rifda tallied 13.125 points while Tan Ing Yueh of Malaysia grabbed the silver with a score of 13.100 points.

Her silver and bronze medal are great additions to her gold medal, which she won in the uneven bars event last Tuesday, making her the most bemadalled athlete midway into this prestigious biennial meet.

“I can’t say ho to feel right now; I’m so happy,” said the Texas-raised de Guzman, whose mother, Cintamoni, won a gold medal in the 1995 SEA Games in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

“It really feels good to represent the country and duplicate what my mom achieved in the past.”

On the same note, Capellan also added a bronze medal to her collection after ruling the vault event in the finals of men’s artistic gymnastics.

He tallied 13.975 points in two tries to finish behind Le Tranh Tung of Vietnam (14.450 points) and Agus Adi Prayoko of Indonesia (14.350 points), who grabbed the gold and silver medals, respectively.