Media banned from covering PNP New Year’s Call for second year

FOR the second year in a row, the Philippine National Police (PNP) barred the media from covering the annual New Year’s Call held in Camp Crame on Monday upon the request of officials who wanted to protect the privacy of their wives.

The New Year’s Call is where all top PNP officials, heads of directorial units, national support units, and regional police directors, with their spouses, pay courtesy calls to the PNP chief.

The media usually covers the PNP chief’s speech and then interview officials present in the ceremony for further inquiries.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa told the reporters in a briefing that PNP officials made the request to protect their wives’ privacy.

He also said that unlike him and other PNP officials, their spouses were not public figures.

He, however, gave the media a copy of his speech that he delivered in the event.

Last year, the media was not allowed to cover the annual event but were provided videos of the ceremonies.

This is de la Rosa’s last New Year’s Call as he is set to retire in three months after President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term.

De la Rosa, who would have stepped down this January having reached the mandatory retirement age of 56, has been assigned by Duterte to head the Bureau of Corrections. ROY NARRA