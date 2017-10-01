Is media an incompatible combination of show business, advertising and news?

Taiwan approves visa-free travel for Filipinos. I suspect that newly-married Filipino couples who will have their honeymoon may accidentally produce a product “Made in Taiwan.”

* * *

Trump to attend Asean summit as White House confirms his visit to PH in November. Expect the chinese ambassador to watch their body language closely and prepare another “generous” assistance courtesy of Xi-Jinping.

Of course, the Potus will not touch on “human rights” as he is confronted with the same issue back home with his current immigration policy and the start of a Mexican wall in Tijuana.

Duterte and Trump will be meeting for the first time in November. This should not be the last. Trump is expected to waltz with PRRD.

* * *

“PAL open to debt compromise.” I am not quite comfortable with this headline. I think it is the government who’s running after the flag carrier.

In the meantime, PAL offers to pay gov’t ₱4 billion to settle its debt. In response, the government gave a deadline to pay ₱8 billion. The difference is too huge not to notice. PAL employees and the passengers will be the sure victims of the impending collision. Why is Lucio Tan always involved in penalties and tax payments? Is the tag “PAL “or Payment Always Late” now applicable?

* * *

Some see criticisms as derogatory or adversarial. Maybe at first glance, but the fine print is it’s actually an effort to help the principal correct his mistakes and help him succeed.

* * *

Is corruption investigation now called “intimidation?” No play of words can exempt a constitutional body or official from being labeled as corrupt. In the same way that she can launch an investigation of another head of an independent constitutional branch of government. Can it be called an “intimidation” too? So much nonsense for sauces, be it for gander or goose.

* * *

Pope Francis joins fight against fake news. An early warning of the arrival of an Anti-Christ in Christendom as quoted in The Scriptures.

* * *

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi was honored in 1991 for her pro-democracy resistance to Myanmar’s junta. The wispy “Lady of Rangoon” was hailed as a saint. The world finds it tough to see her on the other side abruptly distancing herself away from the word “peace.”

* * *

Senator Trillanes must be very busy these days. Noted for picking up a fight with anybody who catches his fancy, he is now becoming an uncontrolled brat threatening to unseat Senate President Koko Pimentel and Sen. Richard Gordon. He is also trying to bring down a private corporation like the Philippine Red Cross just because its chairman is his nemesis. This is on top of his charges against Mocha Uson and Erwin Tulfo and corruption charges against former Customs Commissioner Nick Faeldon. Of course we remember him for the more than a year of mudslinging against former Vice President Jojo Binay and his family. The family of the late Gen. Angelo Reyes and the PMA’ers are not laughing either. That is why I believe that clowns are more dangerous than zombies. The first is real while the second is not.

* * *

Palace says it recognizes Ombudsman’s duty to probe government officials. I believe one word was forgotten: the word “ALL,” past and present.

* * *

A radio pillar passed away.

What we know about Joe Taruc: (born September 17, 1947 as Jose Malgapo Taruc, Jr.)

He is an institution in the broadcast industry. He is one of the greatest pillars not only of DZRH, but of the entire industry. Throughout his four decades of work, he has maintained the highest excellence in professionalism and integrity. Taruc has earned the trust and respect of almost all presidents of the Republic, from President Corazon Aquino (where Taruc played a pivotal role in rallying the people for People Power 1), to President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Jose M. Taruc, Jr. started from humble beginnings. He graduated from Divina Pastora Academy High School in 1964 and finished BS Accounting in Jose Rizal College. However, early in life, Taruc felt that he would not be fulfilled doing the work of an accountant. Hence, he pursued his first love — journalism.

Joe Taruc’s four decades of broadcasting has brought information, changes, and comfort to the lives of millions of Filipinos. From the Marcos dictatorship, to EDSA 1 and 2, DZRH and Joe Taruc had a hand in shaping our country’s destiny.

On weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Joe Taruc hosts “RH Pangunahing Balita” with Lakay Deo Macalma, a 30-minute straight news program. And right after that, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Taruc anchors “Damdaming Bayan” with Milky Rigonan. He intelligently tackles and makes an in-depth analysis of important national issues.

He was also the pioneer of ABS-CBN DZAQ Radyo Patrol (predecessor of DZMM) before the Martial Law regime.

Good-bye Mr. Joe Taruc. Privileged to have worked with you.

* * *

A gently reminder to gun owners:

The Commission on Elections will set up checkpoints nationwide starting October 1.

Aside from the carrying of firearms and deadly weapons without the Comelec’s permit, the poll body also reminded the public of the prohibitions during the election period:

• alteration of territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct

• use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates, unless authorized by the Comelec

• coercing, threatening, intimidating or terrorizing any election official or employee in the performance of his election functions or duties

• transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service including public school teachers

• organizing or maintaining reaction forces, strike forces or similar forces

• suspension of any elective provincial, city, municipal or barangay officers

Violations of any of the above-mentioned prohibitions are punishable by one to six years of imprisonment, disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right to vote, said Jimenez. Be a law-abiding citizen always.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.