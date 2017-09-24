Media TF condemns killing of Cebu-based disc jockey

THE Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) has coordinated with Cebu City police director and Task Force Usig of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) on the investigation on the death of Cebu-based disc jockey Marie Alexie Bolongaita as it condemned the killing. Bolongaita was killed on Thursday inside her house at Sitio Nivel Hills in Barangay Busay, Cebu City. In a statement, Usec. Joel Sy Egco said they want to find out if the victim was “really a media practitioner at the time of death and was killed due to media-related circumstances.” Egco said the PTFoMS “is deeply saddened and strongly condemns, in no uncertain terms, the killing of Marie Alexi Bolongaita.” The suspect, Reynante Mambiar, earlier convicted for theft, has been arrested while being treated of hack wounds in a hospital in Cebu also on Thursday. The PTFoMS will monitor the progress of the police investigation and provide the necessary legal assistance.