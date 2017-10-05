Medialdea named govt caretaker as Duterte visits Brunei

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as government caretaker as he leaves for a two-day state visit to Brunei on Thursday.

Medialdea’s appointment as officer-in-charge is contained in Special Order 897, which Duterte signed on October 5.

“To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate an Officer-in-Charge (OIC) to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of President and general administration of the Executive Department,” the order said.

The President will fly to Brunei Darussalam to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The order also said that Medialdea shall, if necessary, “act for and on behalf of the President, except on the matters that the President is required by the Constitution to act in person, during the that the President is outside of the Philippines.”

In an advisory, Malacañang said Duterte would leave about 6:30 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Brunei’s Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport about 8:20 p.m.

On Friday, October 6, Duterte is scheduled to join the Royal Banquet with Bolkiah and other world leaders who will also attend the event.

The President will return to the country on Friday. CATHERINE S. VALENTE