Medialdea to review P60-M tourism ad deal

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea is studying the controversial P60-million advertisement deal between the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the state-run television network PTV-4 or People’s Television, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said documents related to the issue are now with Medialdea, who is expected to make a recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Pinag-aaralan po ‘yan ni Executive Secretary. Mabilis namang gumalaw ang mga tao sa Palasyo [Executive Secretary Medialdea is now looking into it. People in the Palace work fast]. I can assure you that,” Roque said in a news conference.

“Ang imbestigasyon po [The investigation] is being conducted by the Executive Secretary so the Executive Secretary will probably submit his recommendations to the President,” he said.

Roque gave assurances that the President will act on the matter.

“When there are controversies, he [Duterte] will investigate and he will make decisions, painful as they may be.

The people can trust the President that he will do the right thing,” he said.

“Investigations will eventually lead to decisions,” the Palace official added.

A few days ago, Malacañang said it was investigating the DoT under Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo over a Commission on Audit (CoA) report that the department paid P60 million for advertisements to a government television program produced by her brothers.

A CoA audit of the People’s Television showed that there was no memorandum of agreement or contract between the TV network and Ben Tulfo’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. to air DoT commercial advertisements in BMUI’s “Kilos Pronto” show.

Erwin is the other brother of Teo who was involved in the advertising deal.

On Thursday, Roque said the probe ordered by Duterte would push through even if the Tulfos are big supporters of the President.

“The President has had to deal with the closest of his allies. The President lets them go if it’s proven that they are involved in graft and corruption. That’s the President’s track record, do I need to enumerate [those whom the President had fired for such involvement]one by one? Antayin lang natin ang gagawin ng ating Presidente [Let’s just wait for the President’s action],” he added.