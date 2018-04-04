Medialdea to serve as govt caretaker during Duterte’s trip to China, HK 

EXECUTIVE Secretary Salvador Medialdea will serve as government caretaker when President Rodrigo Duterte travels to China and Hong Kong next week.

The President is expected to attend the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China on April 9 and 10, followed by a working visit to Hong Kong on April 11 and 12.

Through Special Order 310, which he signed on April 3, Duterte designated Medialdea as officer-in-charge (OIC) to ensure continuity of government service during his trip abroad.

“The Executive Secretary shall act as OIC to take care of day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and to oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” the order read.

If necessary, Medialdea is authorized to act for and on behalf of Duterte except on matters that the President is required to act on in person by the Constitution.

All government departments and agencies have been directed to assist Medialdea in the discharge of his functions.

“All acts of the Executive Secretary for and on behalf of the President pursuant to this Order shall be deemed acts of the President unless disapproved or reprobated by the President,” the order read.

The President said he planned to seek more trade and investments for the country when he returns to China this month.

He said China has been “very good” to the country, citing revitalized bilateral and economic relations despite a simmering territorial dispute.

Duterte’s last visit to China was in May 2017 when he met President Xi Jinping and attended the “One Belt, One Road” summit.

The President also had a state visit to China in October 2016. CATHERINE S. VALENTE