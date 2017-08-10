Mediaman, driver wounded by gunman in Batangas attack

Batangas City: A tabloid columnist and his driver were wounded after being attacked by an unidentified suspect at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Batangas City.

Batangas Police Provincial Director and Senior Supt. Randy Peralta said Crisenciano Ibon and his driver Gerry Ebreo were watching television in a house at Barangay Kumintang when shot several times by the armed suspect.

Ibon is a former Batangas correspondent for Manila Standard and currently a columnist of Police Files.

He was rbrought to Camillus Hospital while Ebreo was brought to Batangas Medical Center.

The bullet entered Ibon’s back from the right and exited at his left chest while Ebreo was hit in the spine.

Police are investigating the incident.

ROSELLE AQUINO