More medical exam, treatment for Revilla

Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. will be undergoing further examination and treatment at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City (Metro Manila) where he was brought last Saturday.

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division earlier granted his plea to stay at the hospital in order to undergo laboratory tests until he is discharged.

In a letter submitted on Wednesday, Police Supt. Arnel Apud, who leads the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Custodial Service Unit, informed the court that the Custodial Security Escort that he leads proceeded to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon to fetch Revilla.

“However, the aforementioned accused was not allowed by his attending physician, Dr. Rolando Ochoa, Orthopedic Surgeon, to be discharge[d]from his confinement in the aforementioned medical institution.

Nonetheless, the former recommended PUC Revilla to undergo biopsy and extend his confinement for further examination and treatment,” Apud said.

PUC stands for Person Under Custody.

Revilla is one of three former senators—the other two are Juan Ponce Enrile and Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada—who were charged with plunder and graft in June 2014 along with alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

Both Revilla and Estrada are detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City, while Enrile is out on bail after the Supreme Court granted his bail petition on humanitarian grounds.

Napoles, meanwhile, is serving a life sentence at the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) after a Makati City (Metro Manila) court found her guilty in a serious illegal detention case filed against her by pork scam witness Benhur Luy.

Revilla was brought to the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame last Saturday morning “after he experienced vomiting, severe headache and erratic high blood pressure and swollen right hand,” the defense said in a manifestation and urgent motion filed earlier.

After he vomited again, he was brought to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig where he underwent physical and neurological examinations.

Undergoing further laboratory tests would require Revilla to stay at the hospital until November 8 or 9, “unless unforeseen circumstances arise that may need immediate medical attention,” the defense said, citing a medical abstract dated November 7.