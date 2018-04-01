Medical facilities for tourists lacking

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he, Surigao del Norte Gov. Sol Matugas and Surigao del Norte (First District) Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas 2nd are “already taking steps to address…the lack of first aid and medical facilities” in the case of Siargao.

The House leader made the statement over the weekend after broadcast journalist Karen Davila of ABS-CBN narrated in a Facebook post the experience her family had in Siargao.

Siargao is a popular surfing destination.

“It is unfortunate that broadcaster Karen Davila and her family had such traumatic experience in Siargao,” Alvarez said.

“But let me assure her and her family that the government is already addressing the lack of infrastructure in tourist destinations. In the case of Siargao, Surigao del Norte Gov. Sol Matugas, [Surigao del Norte] Congressman Francisco Jose Matugas and I are already taking steps to address the infrastructure problems she cited, such as the lack of first aid and medical facilities to deal with emergencies and health issues faced by locals and visitors,” he added.

“I will make sure that the budget is released for these projects,” Alvarez said.

“Second, local government units [LGUs] in popular tourist sites should ensure that tourist facilities in their respective areas are properly maintained. Beach resorts should always have lifeguards on duty and surfing and diving instructors should have proper training and possess the requisite certification.