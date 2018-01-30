Medical Services Team brings smiles to San Mateo residents

Residents of Barangay Sto. Niño in San Mateo, Rizal underwent free medical consultation then later received free medicines when the PCSO Medical Services Team conducted a medical and dental mission their place on January 10.

Held at the basement of the Sto. Parish Church, a total of 231 patients, 88 of which were dental cases making them smiles better now, benefited from the charity service of the agency.

General Manager Alexander Balutan always stresses that it has always been and will always be the heart of PCSO to uphold providing health care services for the Filipino people especially those from the underprivileged sector of society in cooperation with local government units (LGUs) and non-government organizations (NGOs).

“For 2018, PCSO vows to deliver more medical and dental missions to promote the President’s Universal Health Care Program,” he said.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS EDWIN LOVINO