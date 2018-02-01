Medieval minds in modern political warfare

ROBREDO raises questions on Cha-cha, welcomes appointment of consultative committee. Here we go again.

Neither here or there. While raising questions, she is seen entertaining thoughts of approval if the consultative committee finds the change is really needed. Confusing street signs.

* * *

Dengvaxia updates:

‘2 more kids dead, dozens in hospital’

The VACC revealed that 52 children who were inoculated with Dengvaxia were confined at the San Lazaro Hospital.

Chief Public Attorney Persida Acosta confirmed the hospitalization of 52 children, saying the patients came from Iloilo.

—What figures are we waiting for before sending the culprits to jail? 100? 500? 2,000? Will it be a long wait before 800,000 are dead?

* * *

What is a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’?

“SuperMoon” is when a full moon occurs at the same time as its perigee, the closest point of the moon’s orbit with Earth. The result: the moon appears larger than normal and NASA is predicting this one will be 14 percent brighter than usual.

“Blue Moon” actually refers to the rare instance when there is a second full moon in a calendar month.

“Blood moon” occurs during a lunar eclipse when faint red sunbeams peek out around the edges of the moon, giving it a reddish, copper color.

* * *

Communications undersecretary Lorraine Badoy apologizes to Sen. Manny Pacquiao for her malicious post against him during the 2016 polls, and tells him that she too has been on the “receiving end of lies and inaccuracies.”

—Is correcting a wrong with another wrong a justifiable solution? Please don’t correct me if I am right.

* * *

Faeldon gets transferred from Senate detention to Pasay jail.

—I hope he will not consider the Senate’s decision as an “exaggeration.”

* * *

News: Arroyo says PNoy being treated fairly by the courts.

“I’m not saying that political figures should be immune from prosecution, but I’m saying that the process should be fair and even-handed – as I believe that the cases against Noynoy Aquino and his allies now are undergoing a fair and even-handed due process.”

Arroyo was under hospital arrest from October 2012 to July 2016. (almost five years of detention). She said she did not hold any personal grudge against her political enemies but on how the justice system was used for political persecution. She said it should stop and it should end with her.

—CGMA is correct. It is nowhere near what she suffered under Noynoy.

On the case of Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang:

The Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) formally charged and placed Carandang under a 90-day preventive suspension for allegedly committing grave misconduct and dishonesty “for misuse of confidential information and disclosing false information” in relation to the Ombudsman’s probe of the alleged bank records of the President and his family.

Carandang had claimed his documents showing the flow of money through debits and credits were provided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).He also said the bank records were similar to the documents that Senator Trillanes obtained from AMLC.

The AMLC, however, has denied that it released the bank records of President Duterte and his family to Carandang and Trillanes.

—Being an official of an independent institution does not guarantee immunity from unlawful acts.

* * *

Sereno warned me meeting with Duterte spells end of my career – CA Presiding Justice Reyes

Reyes, who is now an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, said Sereno told him that his initiative to seek a meeting with the President, together with the CA justices, could end his career. “Since she told me ‘this might end your career,’ I did not anymore argue with her. I did not go anymore, so she would see that I was not defying her,” Reyes told the House justice committee at its 11th hearing to determine probable cause on the impeachment complaint against Sereno.

“I was really affected when she said this could end your career.” A case of a “Primus InterBully?”

* * *

SC junks complaint vs Justice De Castro over alleged leak of court matters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the complaint of a cause-oriented group against Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro which accused her of leaking confidential matters that were used in the impeachment case against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in the House of Representatives.

Voting unanimously, the SC junked for lack of merit the complaint filed by the Filipino Alliance for Transparency and Empowerment (FATE) on November 27 last year.

—This decision implies how ‘popular’ she is with her fellow magistrates.

* * *

Hontiveros files bill seeking to reduce VAT rate back to 10 percent.

She said Senate Bill No. 1671 seeks to provide relief for the lower economic deciles of the population affected by the tax reform law.

—I did not know that the good senator is a financial expert. It is a disrespect to the collegial decision of both houses of which she is a member. I have seen these kinds before. Playing to the gallery is an irresistible instinct among politicians.

* * *

Gambling lord offered P200-m bribe – PCSO

Gambling tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang offered P200 million to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office sometime last year to take full control of small town lottery operations, says PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan. “It’s Mr. Atong Ang, your honor,” Balutan told lawmakers when Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo asked him to identify the person who offered him the bribe.

—Why did you keep it a secret for more than a year, Mr. Balutan?

* * *

Spain celebrates Rizal legacy with Madrid street name. What was formerly Calle de Algabeño in Barrio de Hortaleza will now be officially known as Calle de Jose Rizal, joining the well-known Rizal monument as tourist destinations which pay homage to the Philippine national hero who once lived in the Spanish capital. And here we often see streets named after our heroes abruptly changed when the father of an obscure councilor or mayor passes away.

* * *

Sad to see the long list of PNP officials and personnel involved in the drug trade unfairly besmirch the institution’s image and their ranks especially those who are honest and dedicated to their mandated tasks. We can only say now as an afterthought that the war against drugs could have been more effective if they jumpstarted the campaign by internal cleansing first before declaring an all-out war against politicians and civilians.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.