Medina to get P1M incentive

After weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, another Filipino athlete is set to receive a cash incentive under the new athletes incentives law or Republic Act 10699, Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said Wednesday.

This after Angara filed a resolution commending Filipino Class 8 table tennis Paralympian Josephine Medina, 46, who won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, ending the country’s 16-year medal drought.

Angara, author and sponsor of RA 10699, said Medina is entitled to a P1-million cash incentive under the new law.

Prior to the enactment of RA 10699, winning differently-abled athletes were granted only token incentives.

Medina claimed the second Paralympic medal for the Philippines after beating Germany’s Juliane Wolf 3-0 on Tuesday morning (Manila time).

Reigning champion Jungian Mao of China retained the gold title, while France’s Thu Kamkasomphou took home the silver.

“This is truly one of the noblest intentions of the law–to include our winning athletes with disabilities in the grant of cash awards from the government,” Angara said.

“The term ‘national athletes’ should encompass all athletes including those who are differently-abled as they undoubtedly deserve bigger incentives and benefits,” he added.

Under the new law, Paralympics gold medalists will get P5 million each, the silver medalists PHP2.5 million each, and the bronze medalists P1 million each, while the coaches stand to get cash incentives equivalent to half of the amount the winning athletes will receive.

“This is the first time our Filipino athletes won in both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, which is the counterpart of the Olympic Games for athletes with disabilities,” the lawmaker said.

Just last month, Diaz won a historic silver medal and received PHP5 million in cash incentives.

PNA