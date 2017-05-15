Medrano leads MOS awardees

Universiade-bound Angelica Mae Medrano of Wesleyan College of Manila bannered the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 114th National Series held at the Garden Resort swimming pool in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 17-year-old tanker, preparing for the 2017 Summer World University Games schedule in August in Taiwan, earned 47 points to claim the top spot in the girls’ 15-over division.

Diliman Preparatory School’s Albert Sermonia 2nd, a multi-gold medalist in international competitions, also grabbed the spotlight by winning the top honors in the boys’ 12-year along with Ichiro Muramatsu (boys’ 15-over), Jerome Jude Espanta (boys’ 14-year), Geoel Micole Agcaracar (girls’ 14-year), Mark Joseph Viernes (boys’ 13-year) and Eimiel Escueta (girls’ 13-year), who dominated their respective divisions.

The other swimmers who receive the MOS plum were Lovie Joy Ramos (6-under), Alexandra Pedracio (7), Micaela Dula (8), Jaymi Alexis Tamayo (9), Julia Basa (10), Amanda Evangelista (11), Mitch Raven David, Jude Austine Gapultos (6-under), Michael Andrei Llamoso (7), Master Charles Janda (8), Shan Kervie Medina (9), John Kyan Ramores (10), Cris Jemuel Mallari (11), Denise Moira Baui (6-under), Sheryll Abril (7), Marian Fernandez at Priscila Rigor (8), Erzinnah Bacungan (9), Bea Robillos (10), Krisha Hudar (11), Ariane Angeli Bernaldez (12), Jasmine De Vera (13), Mitchelle Frias (14), Kurt Marasigan (6-under), Jaden Lee (7), Seb Santos (8), Jonrelle Gabrinao (9), Kiel Rodriguez (10), John Berenguel (11), Cyrus Ponio (12), Annedea Claveria (13) and Earon Duldulao (14).

Leading the MOS winners in the Motivational Division was Recz Edward Agustin who collected 34 points for the boys’ 15-over title while Quinn Ally Guat scored 30 points for the girls’ 15-over crown.

“We’re thankful for another successful edition of the PSL National Series. We will continue searching for talented young swimmers in other parts of the country. We want to give them a chance to be part of the PSL Team that will be competing in international tournaments this year,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The Agyu Tamu Swim Team won the overall title with 638 points while finishing second and third, respectively, were the Sun Garden Swim School (606) and the Malabon Swim Club (398).

Completing the Top 10 were Aqua Tigers (375), Grand Villa (370), Diliman Preparatory School (317), Ichthus Swim Team (286), Victoria Swim Club (243), Mabalacat Flying Barracudas (227) and Platypus Aquatics (203).