Meet the ‘Bagets’ of 2018

The five rising stars of ‘Squad Goals’

With summer almost here, showbiz is getting ready to roll out its youth-oriented projects, beginning with Viva Films’ 2018 version of the ‘80s iconic posse of “Bagets.”

Hoping to recreate the drawing power of Aga Muhlach, Herbert Bautista, William Martinez, JC Bonnin and Raymond Lauchengco, the production company that made stars out of showbiz newbies almost four decades ago handpicked five promising youngsters to headline an upcoming movie titled “Squad Goals,” in a toast to the millennial jargon.

They are Julian Trono, Vitto Marquez, Andrew Muhlach, Jack Reid and Dan Huchska, collectively known as the “Fbois.” Meet them today as The Manila Times shines the spotlight on a new generation of talented bagets.

Julian Trono aka #FlyBoi

Julian Trono broke into showbiz in 2009 as host of GMA Network’s children’s show “Tropang Potchi.” In 2010, he joined “Party Pilipinas” where he wowed audiences with his dance moves, swiftly earning him the title “Prince of the Dance Floor.”

Eager to explore what showbiz has to offer, he then tried out acting and appeared in several TV shows, such as “Amaya” (2011), “Anna Karenina” (2013), “Niño” (2014), “Buena Familia” (2015), and “Dear Uge” (2016).

In 2017, Trono played a significant role in Viva Films’ horror movie “Ang Pagsanib Kay Leah Dela Cruz.” Not long after, he finally got his first leading role in the romantic comedy “Fangirl, Fanboy,” opposite Ella Cruz.

While honing his craft as an actor, Trono was also launched as a recording artist under Viva Records. His original songs include “Balang Araw,” “Isang Tingin,” and “Tumalon.”

This year, Trono is excited to show both his dancing and acting chops in Squad Goals as Benj, an Engineering student who is a secret dance guru called “Young D.” He wears a mask in his dance videos on YouTube because his father will not have him pursue his true passion.

Vitto Marquez aka #FitBoi

Vitto Marquez surprised his mother Alma Moreno when he told her he wanted to join showbiz. The actress has always known her son with Joey Marquez to be shy, but to support him, she entrusted his career to Viva Artists Agency.

In 2016, Marquez auditioned for ABS-CBN’s boy group Hashtag, and a year later was officially launched as one of its members. To this day, he is seen daily on the noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

Marquez gets his first break on the big screen with Squad Goals. He plays Tom, son of a retired basketball player and a model/actress. He is an HRM student and a varsity team captain who also happens to be a three-time MVP. In other words, he is the university “It Guy.” But like a typical teen, he gets into mischief with his friends.

Andrew Muhlach aka #FunnyBoi

Andrew Muhlach pondered on joining showbiz when he was in high school. The desire to entertain grew even stronger when he reached college, so he decided to pursue it even with his busy schedule in school. His decision was fully supported by his family, especially his brother Aga Muhlach. In 2016, he starred as the son of Herbert Bautista and Maricel Soriano in the movie “Lumayo Ka Nga Sa Akin.” In 2017, he worked with Jack Reid for the first time in the horror flick “Darkroom.”

This year, Mulach aptly plays the role of a class clown named Nat in Squad Goals. He comes from a middle class family; his dad drives an Uber and his mom is into networking. Quick as he in coming up with pranks, he is very slow when it comes to expressing his feelings for the girl he likes. As he tries to figure out these matters of the heart, he engages in crazy antics with his friends, but the consequences will prove to be no laughing matter.

Jack Reid aka #FastBoi

Jack Reid is on his third year in showbiz, and this Fil-Aussie has been working hard since to be recognized on his own and not just as the youngest brother of James Reid. In 2016, he was cast in the TV series “Ang Panday” and the game show “Happy Truck Happinas.” Last year, he starred in the horror flick “Darkroom.” His good looks and fashion sense have also scored him a clothing endorsement contract.

This summer, Reid will surely have girls swooning in Squad Goals as he plays Pads, a Mass Communication student who works part time as a bartender. Born and raised in Australia, he has yet to master Filipino and is tutored by a girl who seems to be the only one who doesn’t have a crush on him.

Dan Hushcka #FunkyBoi

Dan Huschka was first known as a member of a boy group “Sugar High” in 2013. Singing was his reason for entering showbiz, and what he said he wants to do for the rest of his life. Acting, however, came knocking on his door when he was cast in 2017 in Sari-Sari Channel’s “Taddy Taddy Po.”

This year, the half German-half Filipino widens his acting experience in Squad Goals as Hans, a shy type music genius who keeps getting gigs as a DJ. In the process, his studies are taken for granted. He has a set of friends, but he tries not to be attached to them, since his mother plans to take him to Germany any time to see his father. Getting close, however, becomes hard to do when he meets a girl who shares his musical interest.

* * *

With Squad Goals’ opening date still to be announced, the Fbois will be busy introducing themselves in mall tours as promotion for the movie. Log on to facebook.com/SquadGoalsMovie for the complete schedule.