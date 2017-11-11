Meet the cast of ‘Matilda The Musical’

Some of the finest musical theater talents in the country are headlining the young and adult cast of Atlantis

Theatrical Entertainment Group’s local staging of “Matilda The Musical.”

Playing the title role are three of theater’s miracles: Telesa Marie “Esang” De Torres, whose most notable works include ABS-CBN’s “The Voice,” and the “Les Miserables Asian tour;” Uma Naomi Martin, who has made her theater debut in “A Little Princess,” and Felicity Kyle Napuli, who has been recognized as Outstanding Child Performer at the Gawad Musika Awards.

They are accompanied by a team of equally incredible performers who will appear as Matilda’s wacky and charming classmates, namely Gabrielle Aerin Ong and Maria Ericka Peralejo as Lavander; Denise Fidel Arteta and Chi Chi Tan as Amanda; Nicole Chien and Ella Gonzalez as Alice; Alba Berenguer-Testa and Chantel Marie Guinid as Hortensia; Josh Nubla and Miguel Suarez as Bruce; Rhythm Alexander and Ian Albert Magallona as Eric; Gabo Tiongson and Pablo Miguel Palacpac as Nigel; and John Joseph Miraflores and Teddy Velasco as Tommy.

But it would not be a Matilda story if not for the adults who give these kids many a reason to be naughty. Due to give some show-stopping performances are Jamie Wilson as Miss Trunchbull; Cris Villonco as Miss Honey; Joaquin Valdes as Mr. Wormwood; Carla Guevara-Laforteza as Mrs. Wormwood; Emeline Celis-Guinid as Mrs. Phelps; Nel Gomez as Michael Wormwood; and Bibo Reyes as Rudolpho.

Completing the ensemble are Steven Conde, Tim Pavino, Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, Teetin Villanueva, Gerhard Krystoffer, Alex Reyes, Jim Andrew Ferrer, Gabby Padilla and Mica Fajardo.

Wilson as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull has 37 years of experience as an actor to back him up. He has made the theater his home since the age of seven, appearing in numerous critically acclaimed productions such as Pippin, Almost Maine, Jersey Boys: The Story Of Frankie Valli; The Four Seasons, and Run For Your Wife.

A fellow veteran to accompany him is Villonco, who rose to stardom as a solo artist best known for her hit single “Crush ng Bayan,” and has since then has made a name for herself in the world of theater and film.

Valdes is also no stranger to the Philippine theater scene, he started as a performer at a very young age and took a break from it working in advertising for eight years. Now, he returns to the stage as Mr. Wormwood.

Playing his wife, Mrs. Wormwood is Carla, who is a Miss Saigon alumni and a regular perform for Atlantis.

Not to be outdone is Emeline Celis-Guinid who will be Mrs. Phelps. Th actress started performing at 7 years old and has been seen in Atlantis musicals such as “Rock Of Ages,” “The Bridges Of Madison County,” and “Jersey Boys” among many others.

Together, they help tell the story of Matilda and her friends—a group of children who are determined to fight against the injustices of childhood, and are inspired to start a revolution that will change their destinies forever.

Directed by Bobby Garcia, Matilda The Musical will run until December 10 at the Meralco Theater, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.