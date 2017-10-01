Meet the Filipino Von Trapps

Four hundred kids from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao auditioned back in May for a slot as one of the Von Trapp children, and the lucky 18 who made the cut were Kyle Rafanan, Orenci Soleta, Angelica Mabuting, Gwyneth Dorado, Dean Angelia, James Hess, Tory Cortez, Krystal Brimner, Sophia Reyes, Rayne Cortez, Leani Columna, Princess Rabara, Samantha Lagman, Alysha Africa, Faline Dorado and Jia Lauren.

These super talented Filipino children will alternately play the roles Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl.

“Remember their names [the Filipino cast]because they will surely go places,” said James Cundall, producer of “The Sound of Music” in Manila and chief executive officer of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions. “This is the first time that we are casting so diversely. The Filipino talent is just undeniable and this is just the beginning for these kids.”

Even the musical’s lead stars Carmen Pretorius, who is playing Maria, and Nicholas Maude, who portrays Captain Von Trapp, were amazed by the professionalism of our young talents. None of the scenes had to be tweaked because the Filipino cast adjusted to the show’s West End standards easily.

Carmen even said she learned a thing or two from the children. “I was just so amazed! They were so well behaved, punctual, and they memorized their lines and songs as soon as they set foot on stage! Truly world class.”

The Sound of Music runs until October 22 at The Theatre at Solaire.

