Meet the first Aeta graduate of UP Manila

A young man made history after he mounted the stage of the University of the Philippines-Manila as the first Aeta who graduated from the prestigious state-run school.

Norman King, who recently earned his degree in Behavioral Sciences, proudly wore the famous bahag or clothing used by indigenous tribes during commencement ceremonies.

“It’s a matter of the representation of Aetas,” he said.

King added that his journey as an isko (male scholar) was not easy as he made several adjustments during his years at the university.

“Maraming adjustments, di ko kinakahiya na madalas ako bumagsak noon sa Math [I made adjustments. I failed Math several times and it was difficult to recover]” he said.

King’s family and tribe in Mabalacat, Pampanga, who served as his inspiration, are both happy for his achievement.

King said he obtained his diploma for them.

“Kahit saang lupalop ng mundo, siya ang kauna-unahang Aeta na gumradweyt sa UP [He is the first Aeta native who graduated from UP-Manila)” King’s grandfather said.

Aside from his interest in science, King is also fascinated by photography.

He is an active photographer who uses the name “Isagani Malaya.”