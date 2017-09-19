Meet the ‘It Girls’ of horror

Sue Ramirez, Miles Ocampo, Jane de Leon, Michelle Vito and Channel Morales have been given a new collective title as the “It Girls” of horror movies. In a few weeks, they will usher in the season of chills and thrills with “The Debutantes” from Regal Entertainment.

The movie serves as the five millennial actresses’ biggest break under director Prime Cruz, who helmed the well-received “Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23-B,” which first premiered at the QCinema Independent Film Festival.

The story of “The Debutantes” revolves around Kate (Ramirez), a friendless and weird-looking student who tries to win the friendship of fellow students Lara (Ocampo), Jenny (de Leon), Candice (Vito) and Shayne (Morales).

She, however, fails miserably in that she only gets close to one of them, Lara, while the rest of the girls find immeasurable joy in bullying her. Frustrated, Kate starts getting nightmares where here schoolmates die one after the other. She warns them about what she saw but as expected, they ignore her. Eventually, Kate discovers that she plays a key role in her schoolmates’ deaths once they turn 18.

In real life, the female stars have a bright future ahead of them in show business given their extensive acting experiences despite their young age.

Ramirez was first seen in the remake of the hit teleserye “Mula sa Puso,” which was followed by the series “Angelito: Batang Ama,” “Angelito: Ang Bagong Yugto,” “Annaliza,” “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” “Dolce Amore,” and the ongoing horror series “La Luna Sangre” starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo. She was also part of the reality show “I Can Do That” besides being named Honorary Tourism Ambassador for Korea. Her film outings, meanwhile, include “Aswang,” “Just The Way You Are” and “A Second Chance.”

Ocampo, on the other hand, is a product of the kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit.” Like Ramirez, she’s been cast in one series after another, and appeared in a number of movies like “I’ve Fallen For You,” “ A Very Special Love,” “ You Changed My Life,” “BFF: Best Friends Forever” and “Paano na Kaya?”

Vito initially made her mark as a contravida in the fantaserye “Aryana,” which was topbilled by Megan Young. A Star Magic talent, she has numerous programs on ABS-CBN to her credit and is at home in horror movies, with her experience in “Pagpag: Siyam Na Buhay.”

For her part, de Leon started out as part of the all-girl dance group Girltrends on “It’s Showtime,” and had her first brush with acting in the fantasy series “Wansapanataym.”

Finally, Morales joins the cast as the newest Regal Millennial Baby. She first turned heads as a contestant on TV5’s “Artista Academy,” and was immediately cast in the “Wattpad Presents” series. Now an ABS-CBN talent, she is part of the prime time series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Together, they promise a unique brand of horror in The Debuntates, one that the millennial generation can relate to as it also delves into the subject of bullying in schools.

Moreover, they are certain the movie will succeed in scaring its audience what with Regal Entertainment a veteran in the horror genre via the country’s longest and most successful horror franchise to date, “Shake, Rattle & Roll.”

The Debutantes opens in cinemas on October 4.