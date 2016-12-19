Meet the very limited Ferrari J50

The mouth-watering automobile you’re now looking at is the Ferrari J50, the Italian carmaker’s way of commemorating its 50th anniversary in Japan (hence, the car’s name). It was unveiled last week during an event held at the National Art Center in Tokyo.

If the two-seater, mid-rear-engineed roadster seems familiar, that’s because it’s based on the 488 Spider. Ferrari says it marks “a return to the targa body style evocative of several well-loved Ferrari road cars of the ’70s and the ’80s.”

The J50 was created by the Maranello-based carmaker’s Special Projects department, and penned by the Ferrari Styling Center (also based in Maranello). How exclusive is this car? It will be limited to just 10 very rare units, each one to be tailored specifically to the customer’s requirements.

According to Ferrari, the J50 will be powered by a 680hp 3.9-liter V8 engine.

In spite of the familiar lines, Ferrari claims “the bodywork is all new and heralds a radically futuristic design language, with a highly distinctive personality that suits the tastes of a clientele that seeks the utmost in innovative styling.”

Unique design elements include the slanted top edge of the side window; the raked black swage line that dramatically rises from the low-set nose until it vanishes in the air intake aft of the doors; the “helmet visor” effect, which spawns from the window graphic; a hood section that is lower at the center with raised wheel-arch crests; two carbon-fiber air channels in the front hood that create an even more diminutive and sharper-looking front mass; a transparent polycarbonate engine cover that is intricately shaped to provide a visual extension of the two separate roll hoops; a transverse aero foil that projects as a bridge between the hoops; the quad taillight design that widens the car visually under a high-downforce wing profile; and 20-inch forged rims crafted specifically for this limited-edition model.

The J50 unit presented at the Tokyo launch is finished in a special three-layer shade of red, with a red-over-black interior trimmed in fine leather and Alcantara.

No price was announced, and we don’t even want to guess.