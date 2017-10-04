Meet the ‘Adobers’

Filipino content creators pushing to gain int’l audiences

ABS-CBN’s multi-channel network Chicken Pork Adobo—a platform for online content creators and sensations nurtured by the network—has been renamed Adober Studios to reflect its push to become an international brand that showcases Filipino talent and forward-looking content for both local and international digital audiences.

Established in July 2015, the multi-channel network now has 550 content creators who have gained massive followings or are known for their unique appeal.

The online creators of Adober Studios have further conceptualized and produced other original series that offer entertainment with a personal flavor.

There is the “Unspoken Rules,” which imparts guidelines on handling life and romantic situations through narrative episodes that are laced with spoken poetry, has become viral and driven the growth of the Adober Studios’ Facebook page to more than 500,000 followers.

“Bakit Ka Single?” taps into the emotions of millennials by attempting to answer the question with each episode. The wildly successful series has amassed millions of views on both YouTube and Facebook and enjoyed social media buzz.

“Dear Adobers,” meanwhile, gathers fans’ favorite content creators, who give their insights on questions sent in by fans about life and love.

It is one the digital initiatives of the ABS-CBN, which is rapidly transitioning into an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties.

Also part of its growing roster of creators are ABS-CBN celebrities Kristel Fulgar, Andrea Brillantes, Alexa Ilacad, AC Bonifacio, Xian Lim, Melissa Ricks, and online sensations Lloyd Café Cadena, Mich Liggayu, and Bretman Rock.

A grand meet-and-greet, fair, and concert featuring more Adober Studios creators will take place on November 26 at Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay City.