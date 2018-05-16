Meet the beautiful girls of summer’

Summer is always a season for celebration. And why not, when all the hard work of keeping fit and pretty the entire year would culminate to this day of full “disclosure.”

In time for the season, doctor to the stars, Vicki Belo is proud to introduce her beautiful “Girls of Summer” this year in the persons of the brand new tandem of “it girls”—movie-TV actress Janine Gutierrez and fashion model Jessica Wilson.

But while these two young ladies may look picture-perfect and summer ready, they will be the first to dismiss that it is a walk in the park to get to their enviable look.

Proper diet and exercise are always the discipline one must be able to clinch to start on this road to beauty.

And the fact that their go-to beauty doctor and friend, Belo, is always willing to sound off her beauty advice to them help them so much, they attest.

Wilson is the first to admit that her imperfection lies more on the stomach part of her body. She was able to address this teeny bit of a problem by the clinic’s latest treatment called Venus Freeze.

For her sensitive skin, Wilson does Botanical Facial and Body Scrub with Bleach and Angel Whitening to make sure that her skin looks radiant and free of dark spots—even removing dark circles under the eyes and making sure that her underarms, arms, legs, and bikini area always look impeccable. The laser hair removal treatment at the beauty clinic is also a favorite of Wilson.

For Gutierrez, taking care of her skin and body takes priority and her favorite treatments are Exilis to keep her skin looking firm and Revlite to even-tone her skin.

She said, “Revlite helps me achieve my ‘morena glow’ and I love it! I do laser hair removal for unwanted hair on areas like the legs and underarms.”

“Aside from my body I do keep my face clean with my favorite honey almond facial,” the 28-year-old finally shared.