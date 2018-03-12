Meet the Fil-Am wonder boy of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

From Kobe Bryant to Oprah Winfrey. This proudly Filipino wonder kid is rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s who’s who, and he’s bound to be one of them in the near future.

His name is Deric McCabe, the nine-year-old actor from the cast of Disney’s next big film, “A Wrinkle in Time.” In the Know met this talented cutie via video chat during the world premiere of this big debut movie of his, all the way from Los Angeles.

Deric has a Filipina mother and grew up with his lola too in Montana, but he said he doesn’t know much about the Philippines since he’s never been here.

“My lola tells me stuff and I’m so interested to learn more about the country. I don’t really know much yet… All I know is that I’m maarte! That’s what my ate calls me!” he laughed gleefully.

Well maarte suits Deric since he showed just how good his arte skills are as Charles Wallace Murry, lead role Meg Murray’s (Storm Reid) younger brother, who is precocious and wise beyond his years. His character boasts of a genius IQ, and is able to sense what others are feeling. He also holds a special bond with his sister as they search for their missing father.

Deric says it took him seven months and several call backs before he landed his first major role, which his mother documented on Instagram.

“It wasn’t easy at all, but I was having fun every minute of it!”

Deric was also honest enough to admit he did not know the gravity of his role nor that he would be working with the two-time Academy Award-nominee Oprah Winfrey, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling, Oscar winner Jennifer Lee and Oscar nominee director Ava DuVernay.

“Well, at first I was like who’s Oprah? Who’s Reese? I really didn’t know because they were like regular people on set who come on time and are very down to earth and professional.”

They were definitely great role models for Deric who is just starting in showbiz.

He recalled shooting with the big wigs in New Zealand where he became close to Oprah and the rest of the cast.

“Everyone was lovely on set!” he enthused.

With the newfound attention he is getting, Deric says he was pleasantly surprised at the support he’s been receiving from the Filipino community.

“It made me more interested to know about the Philippines. I’m working now but I told my mom to take me there and explore.”

He ended our conversation by saying, “I’m Filipino! I’m proud to be Filipino!”

“A Wrinkle in Time” opens nationwide this Wednesday.