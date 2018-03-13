Meet the ‘warriors of light’

Exceptional actresses Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling star as the three mystical Mrs.’s in Walt Disney Pictures’ epic adventure “A Wrinkle in Time,” opening today.

Mrs. Which (Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Kaling) are the three visitors born of stardust who are now pure light and have come to Earth in human form to shower Meg (Storm Reid) with wisdom and love as she searches for her father. Each is of signiﬁcant importance in author Madeleine L’Engle’s novel, and as brilliantly ﬂeshed out in the screenplay brings even more to the story.

Says director Ava DuVernay, “We all have Mrs.’s in our lives. The Mrs.’s represent our instincts, our imagination, our education and our experience, all of these intangibles, and if you hone in on the best of yourself and listen to that, then you give yourself permission to be on the journey you should be on.”

Mrs. Which, the oldest and most knowledgeable among the three who are self-proclaimed warriors, striving to protect all that is good and bright in the universe.

Says Winfrey, “Mrs. Which has been around for millennia. She is an angelic cosmic being who has complete empathy and connection to all humans and is one with the universe. She understands that love and light is all that matters and journeys throughout the universe to spread that message.”

Mrs. Whatsit, the second ethereal guide who has journeyed to Earth, is charming, delightful and funny. Witherspoon says of her, “Mrs. Whatsit is the youngest of the three Mrs.’s…she’s only 2 billion years old. This is her ﬁrst mission as a guide traveling the universe ﬁghting for light and goodness in people and humanity, but she is new to Earth and not used to being in a human form and is very curious.”

Finally, Comedienne-actor-writer Kaling plays the third astral guide, Mrs. Who, a character representative of the world’s melting pot, both historically and in today’s modern times.

Says Kaling, “Mrs. Who is a very mysterious character because she speaks through other people’s words and sentiments, and for someone like me who is very expressive and always has a lot to say and a lot of opinions, it was a really challenging role to play.”