Meeting the Chairman

When you have a leader with a heart for the people, he will spend time for and with them, care about their well-being and listen to their voices. It is important to create a happy working environment that will result to a productive and efficient workforce. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Bukidnon Branch felt this way when the Chairman took time to visit them and look into their condition.

Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz took the midnight flight on August 9 from Manila to Cagayan de Oro, and then took another three hours drive going to the PCSO Branch Office in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, to recognize the situation of the employees there.

The Chairman further examined the actual condition of the PCSO Bukidnon Branch.

Chairman Corpuz reminded the Branch personnel to uphold the core product of PCSO — charity.

PCSO Bukidnon Branch officials and personnel were so inspired and motivated by the visit of the Chairman, and ready to deliver their duties to the public.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY DARCY GERONIMO