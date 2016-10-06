Mega drug rehab center in Nueva Ecija to open

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial on Thursday said the mega drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City in Nueva Ecija will have a soft opening on October 15 and will be operational by November this year. Obial added only 2,500 beds will be operational because the center is only 30 percent complete. She said the beds were donated by a Chinese businessman whose name she did not disclose, except saying that it was covered by a deed of donation which was signed in China during her recent trip there. Admission of patients to the facility will be immediately processed to decongest other reformation centers and patients willing to be transferred must sign an approval to transfer. Of the four rehabilitation centers to be built by 2017, only the one in Nueva Ecija is undergoing construction. Negotiations for the other three facilities are yet to be done, Ubial said.

Micah M. Vardeleon