Megan Young and Katrina Halili are ‘The Stepdaughters’

A new afternoon drama series will tackle another kind of familial tie in GMA Network’s “The Stepdaughters.”

Premiering today, The Stepdaughters is a story of two women, both beautiful and intelligent, but with opposing personalities. Destined to be rivals from the start, neither of them will back down from a fight.

Cast in the lead roles are Miss World 2013 Megan Young and versatile actress Katrina Halili, with the handsome Mikael Daez as leading man.

In the story, Young portrays Mayumi de la Rosa, a brilliant Chemistry graduate who is bent on formulating her own beauty line.

Halili is Isabelle Salvador, an only child who grew up spoiled and self-centered, and seen managing the family owned makeup line when the series begins.

Fate brings Mayumi’s mother, Luisa, and Isabelle’s father, Hernan, together. Both separated from their better halves, they fall in love, marry and turn their unwilling daughters into stepsisters.

Completing the cast are Gary Estrada, Glydel Mercado, Allan Paule, Angelu De Leon, Sef Cadayona, Samantha Lopez, and Dion Ignacio.

The series is directed by Paul Sta Ana and will air daily beginning today on GMA Afternoon Prime.