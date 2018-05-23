Megan Young shares perfect skin secret

Beloved as beauty icon all over the world, actress Megan Young embodies the essential traits of an empowered woman who advocates a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being.

With statuesque figure and scintillating smile, the 28-year-old Miss World 2013 doesn’t deprive herself of any thing she wants to eat, but keeps her diet well-balanced.

Style-wise, she considers herself “simple” as she prefers jeans, t-shirts and sneakers rather than fancy high heels and over-the-top dresses.

However, when it comes to taking care of her skin, Young is very meticulous having different routines for night and day especially when she is out under the sun taping or in a beach.

Her essentials? Facial oil, sunscreen, cheek tint, mascara and lipstick.

But more than the products that give her beauty from the outside, Young promotes beauty that’s not only skin-deep, but products of healthiness from within that helps her achieve that “natural glow” even without makeup.

For this, Young has been chosen as the perfect brand ambassador of CosmoSkin L-Glutathione, CosmoSkin Marine Collagen Powder Drink and the “I am Cosmo Skin” campaign.

“I used to just focus on the outside—my skin. But I wanted to take deeper in taking care of myself so I decided to start on the inside,” Young told the media during her launch as brand ambassador.

“Everybody should drink water all the time, making sure to be always hydrated. We must also take things the natural way, that’s why I started getting into collagen and glutathione, two supplements that are perfect especially for the summer,” she continued.

The beauty queen-actress then admits that her simple approach to beauty is what drew her to CosmoSkin. She revealed that prior to signing up, she used the products for several months and also encouraged her family and friends to do the same.

“The L-Glutathione is not just about whitening, it’s an anti-oxidant, which takes away toxins from your liver. The collagen, on the other hand, is anti-aging. Honestly, it’s not a bad thing to start [taking]anti-aging [supplements]. It’s safer and a lot better than surgery. I want to do it as naturally as possible and age as gracefully as possible,” she said.

“I know my skin better than anyone else. It’s not bad to be curious in our search to slow down the aging process. When I was looking for supplements to take, the CosmoSkin line was one of those I considered to take. I’m happy I did. Their two new products go hand in hand and work together very well for me,” the Filipino-American actress who won the first Miss World crown for the Philippines after 63 years concluded.