Megawide-GMR wins Clark expansion project

The Clark International Airport expansion project, one of the Duterte government’s priority initiatives under the “Build Build Build” program, has been awarded to a consortium formed by Megawide Construction Corp. and India’s GMR Infrastucture Ltd.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Tuesday declared the Megawide-GMR Consortium as the one with the “lowest calculated responsive bid” following the conduct of a post-qualification evaluation. The consortium had bid P9.36 billion for the design, engineering and construction of a new airport terminal.

Groundbreaking has been scheduled for today, December 20.

Megawide-GMR bested four other bidders: China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd., which submitted a P12.296-billion bid, China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. (P11.73 billion); Sinohydro Corp. Ltd. (P10.68 billion) and the consortium of Tokwing Construction Corp. and China Machinery Engineering Corp. (P12.45 billion).

The government set a P12.5 billion-cap for the project.

The new terminal is expected to accommodate an additional eight million passengers annually from the current 4.2 million per year.

It is envisioned to be an alternate global gateway for the country and will complement other “Build Build Build” projects in Central Luzon such as the Subic-Clark Cargo Railway, Manila-Clark Railway and the New Clark City.

BCDA special bids and awards committee chair Joshua Bingcang earlier said that the project “is expected to enhance the development of Central Luzon as well as to provide support to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport”.