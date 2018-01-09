Megawide, Toshiba unit to build P2-B Maynilad water project

MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. said it and a unit of Toshiba Group had clinched a P2-billion contract to build a water treatment facility for Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Monday, the listed engineering conglomerate said it would commence construction of the Las Piñas water reclamation facility this month.

Megawide’s first water reclamation engineering project would allow Maynilad to recover about 88 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water once it is completed. According to the water company, this would be enough to supply water to 88,000 households.

“We are actively seeking more projects outside the residential and commercial types to expand our portfolio,” Megawide Chairman Edgar Saavedra said, adding they would continue expanding their construction business this year.

Saaverdra said the project would greatly benefit Greater Manila and adjacent provinces.

Megawide partnered with Toshiba Group’s UEM India Pvt. Ltd. (UEM), and local company LinkENERGIE Industries Co., Inc. for the project design and construction components.

UEM, which was acquired by Toshiba in 2015, is an international environmental services company that specializes in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. It has a solid presence in the USA,

Trinidad & Tobago, and India.

LinkENERGIE Industries Co. is part of the LinkENERGIE Group of Companies that provides services such as installation and system integration of electrical equipment for industrial use, as well as professional construction services including civil works, design-build and project construction management.

Megawide is engaged in general construction. It constructs and repairs buildings, houses and condominiums, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads and other structures. It also develops real estate.

Saavedra said Megawide is “consciously looking into projects that have a big impact on nation building following its multi-year diversification plan,” adding they would unveil new projects “very soon.”