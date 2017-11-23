Megawide upbeat on MCIA proposal

Listed Megawide Construction Corp. expects to be awarded original proponent status (OPS) before the year ends for its unsolicited proposal to expand the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“[W]e are waiting for it to be signed for the OPS,” Megawide President and CEO Edgar Saavedra said on Wednesday at the sidelines of the inspection of the Southwest Integrated Transport Exchange Project in Paranaque.

“We’re expecting it this year, hopefully,” he added.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., a joint venture between Megawide and Bangalore-based GMR Infrastructure Ltd., earlier this year submitted a P208-billion, 50-year plan to develop the Mactan Cebu airport, including the construction of a second parallel runway.

The consortium already has a contract to operate the airport by virtue of winning a public-private partnership auction in 2013.

Saavedra claimed that the local government of Mactan was supportive and looking to begin preparations for implementation.

“[T]hey want to prepare. You know in Mactan, to have the second runway, we have limited land, we have to reclaim. So you need to prepare it. You need 7 to 9 years of preparation,” he said.

Should the government allow the expansion to proceed, Saavedra said Megawide could start construction a year after the award.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Tamayo, meanwhile, did not reject the possibility of Megawide securing original proponent status.

“Possible naman… [but]official proposal wala pa (it is possible but they have yet to submit an official proposal,” Tamayo said, noting that the Transportation department had only met with Megawide once for a site inspection.

Tamayo added that he had received another invitation for an inspection in January 2018.

Original proponent status does not mean that the project has been awarded. The National Economic and Development Authority still has to approve the project, after which rival firms will be allowed to participate in a Swiss challenge.