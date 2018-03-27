Megaworld allots P60B for capital expenditure

MEGAWORLD Corp. said on Monday that it was allocating P60 billion this year for the development of several projects and land acquisitions.

The company told the stock exchange that 80 percent of the total capital expenditure (capex), or about P48 billion, would be allotted for the development of residential, office, and commercial projects while the remaining 20 percent or P12 billion would be used for the acquisition of more land and investment properties.

The programmed capex of P60 billion is the same amount it allocated last year for capital spending.

“The Megaworld Group … will continue to be aggressive in developing more townships and integrated lifestyle communities across the country, most especially in the provinces,” Megaworld Senior Vice President Francis Canuto said.

The company reported that net income in 2017 grew 13.4 percent to P13.3 billion—including a P113 million non-recurring gain—versus the P11.7 billion registered a year earlier driven by the strong performance of its core businesses.

Net income attributable to the parent company was P12.8 billion, up 12.7 percent from the P11.3 billion recorded the previous year.

Consolidated revenues including non-recurring gains rose 7.7 percent to P50.4 billion in 2017 versus the P46.8 billion registered in 2016.

The group’s rental business, which covers both office and commercial space leasing, grew the fastest among all segments. Rental income soared 18.2 percent to P11.8 billion in 2017 from P10 billion previously.

Income from its residential business, which comprises around 70 percent of consolidated revenues, grew 4.5 percent to P34.6 billion from P33.1 billion in the previous year.

“We are still way beyond our targets and we see this momentum to continue until we reach our P20-billion target in annual rental income by 2020, or even beyond that. There is still so much opportunities to tap in the property market and we are ready for that,” Canuto said.

Last year, Megaworld’s wholly owned unit Global-Estate Resorts, Inc.(GERI) launched the 300-hectare Hamptons Caliraya in Cavinti, Laguna. The development is GERI’s second integrated lifestyle community.

Megaworld also announced in 2017 the development of a Makati-inspired business district called Maple Grove Commercial District, which will sit on a 35-hectare area in General Trias, Cavite. In just over a month, it sold around 80 percent of the 360 prime commercial lots, raking in P9 billion, the fastest take-up rate of titled commercial lots in the company’s history.

The Maple Grove District will form part of a 140-hectare township and will rise nearby other Megaworld projects such as residential, recreational villages, a school, as well as a lifestyle mall.

Megaworld is targeting to complete the district by 2022, after which turnover to owners will commence. Lot owners are expected to construct their buildings within five years from turnover.