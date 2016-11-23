Megaworld to build 7.5-ha Bacolod commercial center

PROPERTY giant Megaworld Corporation is set to build a 7.5-hectare commercial town center in its upcoming Bacolod township given the strong tourism potential in the province, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Megaworld said it is constructing the Northill Town Center, a 7.5-hectare commercial development within its 53-hectare Northill Gateway township in Negros Occidental, which will feature dining, retail, leisure and tourism amenities.

Megaworld noted that the horizontal commercial development will mostly be composed of stand-alone two-storey structures of retail shops and dining establishments, which will be surrounded by landscaped parks and open spaces.

“The town center, which will be accessible along the Bacolod-Silay Airport Access Road, will also have a central plaza, an events venue, ‘pasalubong’ centers featuring local Negrense delicacies, a supermarket, and wellness and sports facilities,” Megaworld said.

The upcoming commercial development is seen to cater to the tourism market as the Bacolod-Silay Airport Access Road is Negros Occidental’s tourism highway, according to Kevin Tan, senior vice president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

“The Northill Town Center will certainly become a destination not just for tourists and visitors of the province, but also for Negrenses who want to unwind and relax from the busy city life,” Tan said.

“This development will be a refreshing take of the brand of ‘lifestyle mall’ Megaworld is offering in its various townships that is now accessible to the people of Negros Occidental,” added Tan.

Megaworld noted that around a third of the entire commercial development will be devoted to green and open spaces and will feature a central plaza, which will be highlighted by unique water elements.

“An iconic chapel will also be built to serve as a major landmark for the township,” Megaworld added.

The company said that construction of the 7.5 hectare commercial town center will commence early next year. The project is slated for completion in early 2018.

Northill Gateway is a joint township development of Megaworld and its wholly owned subsidiary Suntrust Properties, Inc., in partnership with the Lacson Family.

Megaworld is also building an upscale 15-hectare residential village within the township to be called Forbes Hill.

Meanwhile, Suntrust is building Fountain Grove, another themed residential community inside the Bacolod township.

Last year, Megaworld announced that it is investing P35 billion in the next 10 years to develop Northill Gateway and The Upper East, another upcoming township near the city center of Bacolod.