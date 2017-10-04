Megaworld to build P3-B corporate tower for FactSet

PROPERTY developer Megaworld will build the P3-billion regional corporate headquarters of New York-listed financial data firm Factset in Fort Bonifacio after signing a long-term lease deal with the US company in New York a few weeks ago.

The 17-storey building, to be completed in 2020, will offer 48,000 square meters of office spaces along Le Grand Avenue in McKinley West.

“FactSet is delighted to expand our presence in the Philippines with this exciting milestone. The very skilled, talented, creative and hardworking FactSetters in our Manila facilities are instrumental to helping FactSet achieve our mission to solve our clients’ greatest challenges through the power of collaboration,” FactSet Chief Operating Officer Philip Snow said in a statement.

The FactSet Tower will be built in accordance with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building ratings, which measures a building’s sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, and innovative strategies among others.

“We are really committed to building more LEED-certified office towers. We want to make our developments more sustainable. We are closely working with FactSet to finalize its requirements,” Megaworld Vice President Jericho Go said.

“FactSet wants to stress the importance of having a state-of-the-art green building to help promote a safe and healthy work environment. This is one of the reasons why we continue to be acknowledged as one of the top companies to work for,” FactSet Vice President Rachel Stern said.