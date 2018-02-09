Megaworld to develop ‘smart township’ in Davao

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. will develop the P15-billion Davao Park District into a “Smart Township” as the company embarks on developing iTownships across its properties.

In a disclosure, Megaworld said the 11-hectare Davao Park District, which will be located in Lanang, Davao City, will integrate digital technology, design innovations and connectivity into the entire development.

“Our goal is to future-proof our first township here in Mindanao. This means, there will be features and facilities within the township that maximize smart innovations, use of internet and digital lifestyle. The Davao Park District will become the ‘township of the future,’” Megaworld Senior Vice- President Jericho P. Go said.

The company said Davao Park District will have fiber optic-ready infrastructure, designated bike lanes and bike rental systems, LED-powered signages and digital walls, creative pedestrian crosswalks and urban art installations, LED and solar-powered streetlamps, vertical open spaces and gardens, green and art roofings, public and street WIFI access, electric car charging stations, and a Township Operations Center for 24/7 security and safety monitoring, among others.

“We see Davao City as a ‘key city of the future’ in the country so we want to be ready for what the future brings. We have designated teams to carefully study what we can put here on the immediate term and on the long-term. From design, smart technology, mobility and connectivity, energy efficiency as well as safety and security, we will put in place all these features to benefit those who live, work and play in the township,” said Go.

The company said the P1.2-billion Davao Finance Center, which is expected to be completed within the first half of 2018, will offer 26,000 square meters of fresh office space inventory in Davao City, one of the key growth centers of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country.

An iconic clock tower will be connected to the building, which will also house some retail spaces.

Aside from the Davao Finance Center, Megaworld is also building One Republic Plaza, with 18,000 square meters of office space inventory, and the Emperador House, with around 10,000 square meters of office space inventory.

The local city council of Davao City recently endorsed the accreditation of Davao Park District, particularly the area of its office towers, as an economic zone for information technology (IT) under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Davao Park District is one of 23 townships and integrated lifestyle communities that Megaworld is developing all over the country.