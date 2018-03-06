Megaworld enters education business

TOWNSHIP developer Megaworld Corp. is venturing into the education business with the launch of a P240-million school in its mixed-use development in Cebu.

In a disclosure, Megaworld said it was set to open a primary school called Newtown School of Excellence this coming school year as part of the 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown development. Construction of the project started in 2014.

The Newtown School will have two main buildings—a single-story Kindergarten building with three classrooms, a library, playground, and a multi-purpose hall; and a five-story tower for elementary students with 21 classrooms, audio-visual rooms, computer rooms, music room, home economics room, prayer room, library and learning resource center, auditorium, covered court, physical education instructional room, science laboratories, clinic and its own canteen.

The development is near heritage sites like the Mactan shrine and Lapu-Lapu shrine as well hotels and resorts like the Movenpick and Shangri-La Mactan.

“This school inside The Mactan Newtown will primarily cater to the children of the township homeowners, particularly those who live in our condominium developments,” said Noli Hernandez, president of Megaworld’s wholly-owned unit Megaworld Cebu Properties, Inc.

“We will also cater to the children of the expat community and residents of Lapu-Lapu City and nearby towns and cities as well as the children of those working in nearby businesses and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies,” he added.

Megaworld said the curricula in different programs to be offered in the said school will be technology-oriented.

“Being inside The Mactan Newtown, the school will also have access to its own beachfront, allowing the institution to conveniently utilize the beach facilities for school activities. With the improvement of the quality of life of the future generation as its primary goal, this school will provide an exceptional educational program through the reputable brand of LASSSAI (Lasallian Schools Supervision Services Association, Inc.),” Hernandez said.

The 30-hectare Mactan township is still under development. It offers a mix of residential condominiums, office towers, hotels, a mall, commercial centers, and its own beach and beachfront facilities.