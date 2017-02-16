Megaworld to expand San Antonio Makati condo

LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. said it will expand its San Antonio Residence condominium project in Makati City amid strong demand, mostly from young families and investors.

Megaworld said it will add another 478 units to the project, which will bring the total number of units to 956 upon completion. The new units will comprise the project’s East Wing while the original units will be referred to as the West Wing.

The expansion will make San Antonio Residence one of Megaworld’s biggest condominium developments in Makati City and is pegged to generate total sales of P4.5 billion.

Located along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Calle Malugay in San Antonio Village, the 40-storey San Antonio Residence was launched in 2015 and is expected to be turned over to buyers in 2020.

“San Antonio Residence’s West Wing is now 90-percent sold and we still continue to receive inquiries about the project,” Eugene Em Lozano, Megaworld’s vice president for sales and marketing of the Makati Group, said in a statement.

The development features amenities such as an infinity pool, pool lounge and deck, hideaway yard, street fitness park, kids’ zone, function rooms, fitness center, dance studio, and a family area.

“We are very happy about how San Antonio Residence is able to provide living spaces to a wide market—from millennials to young starting families. The project offers diverse unit choices with flexible payment terms that are ideal for the goal-oriented smart investors,” Lozano said.

Megaworld currently has 27 residential and office towers under its belt and its notable townships include 18.5-hectare Eastwood City in Quezon City; 50-hectare McKinley Hill, 34.5-hectare McKinley West and 15.4-hectare Uptown Bonifacio.

It is the property vehicle of businessman Andrew Tan through holding firm Alliance Global Group Inc (AGI). AGI owns Tan’s businesses in brandy making (Emperador Inc.), the McDonald’s local franchise (Golden Arches Development Corp.) and resorts and casino operations (Resorts World Manila operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc.).