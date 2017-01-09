Megaworld expands premier Iloilo project

Property giant Megaworld Corporation is launching additional units in its high-end Iloilo residential project in response to strong market demand, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

Megaworld said it is adding 155 units to its St. Honore project with the launch of the South Wing of the tower, the firm’s sixth residential building in the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park township.

“The Saint Honore ‘South Wing’ is an expansion of the North Wing launched in late August, offering an additional 155 units to the growing residential market in Iloilo Business Park,” Megaworld said.

“Saint Honore is a 10-story condominium tower composed of two residential wings inspired by the classic architectural designs of the shophouses, boutiques, museums, and retail rows of the Rue Saint-Honore, a historical street in downtown Paris,” the company said.

Megaworld said that the existing North Wing houses a total of 168 units, which range in size from studios to executive 2-bedroom units.

Iloilo Business Park Vice President for Sales and Marketing Jennifer Palmares-Fong said the company is encouraged by the positive market reception of the Iloilo residential project.

“We are very happy with how the Ilonggo market has received our fourth residential project in Iloilo Business Park,” Palmores-Fong said.

She added that the previously launch North Wing of the project is already 85 percent sold.

“That is why we need to advance the launch of the South Wing as we continue to receive more inquiries about this project,” Palmores-Fong said.

Megaworld said that the new wing will share amenities with the earlier launched North Wing, located on the tower’s lifestyle amenity deck.

Among the amenities offered by the residential project are a swimming pool and pool lounge, kiddie pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, function rooms, and a landscaped atrium.

“The atrium, located at the ground level, will serve as the centerpiece of the development, replete with garden landscape with trellised seating,” Megaworld said.

The company said it expects to generate around P1.35 billion in projected sales from the entire residential tower.

Target completion of the project is slated in 2021.

The 10-story project is the sixth residential tower, and part of the fourth separate residential project to rise in Megaworld’s 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park township in Mandurriao, Iloilo City. Other residential developments in the township are Lafayette Parksquare, The Palladium, and the three-tower One Madison Place.