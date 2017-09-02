Megaworld eyes 13 new malls by 2020

LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. said on Thursday it is slated to open 13 new malls in the next three years in line with its target to hit 28 malls by 2020.

To date, Megaworld already has 13 malls erected across the country—with the soon-to-open Southwoods Mall its 14th development.

“We’re set to open another 13 malls up until 2020 so we’ll be expanding our footprint to 28 malls in three years,” Megaworld Lifestyle Malls head and senior vice president Kevin Tan told The Manila Times during a media preview of its newest commercial leasing project in Laguna, which is slated to open by end-September.

Southwoods Mall is a 58,000-square meter (sqm) project located in Megaworld’s only fully-integrated township, Southwoods City.

Southwoods City is a 561-hectare township situated at the boundaries of Binan, Laguna, and Carmona, Cavite and is the largest township to rise in the country featuring a golf course.

“As a mixed-use development, Megaworld’s Global Estate Resorts, Inc. will add the ‘golf’ component as the 125-hectare Jack Nicklaus-designed Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club is located right at the heart of the township,” Megaworld said in its website.

“Southwoods City will also feature a central business district, commercial and retail stores, malls, schools, church, a cyberpark, a medical facility, open parks, leisure facilities, a weekend market, and its own transport hub,” it added.

Two buildings will rise in the area which will cater to the business process outsourcing (BPO) companies who wish to expand outside the metropolis.

“Within Southwoods City, the company is introducing Pahara, a 26-hectare sprawling residential village, which consists of 602 available lots ranging from 239 square meters to 523 square meters on hilly terrains with spectacular views of the golf course and the Laguna de Bay,” Megaworld said.

“This residential village will feature a Mediterranean-inspired architectural theme with its own exclusive amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, function halls, children’s playground, an outdoor circuit gym, jogging paths, landscaped parks, as well as green open spaces,” it added.

Megaworld is one of the property units of magnate Andrew Tan under his umbrella conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc.