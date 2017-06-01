Megaworld eyes P3-B sales from The Albany

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. said on Wednesday it expects to generate about P3 billion in sales from a new residential project it is set to build near Forbes Park and McKinley West Village in Makati City.

The company’s new project, The Albany, will be a low-density, low-rise residential tower, composed of only 64 two- to four-bedroom units with their own private balconies. The two-bedroom unit will measure approximately 123 square meters while the four-bedroom suites will be approximately 349 square meters in size.

“This is Megaworld’s first residential development that exudes the superlative features of everything exclusive, private and sophisticated,” Megaworld Vice President for Sales and Marketing Rachelle Penaflorida said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

It will feature three-level penthouse suites, with their own private keycard-operated elevators that open directly to the resident’s foyer.

Each penthouse suite will have four spacious bedrooms at the first two levels, maids’ room with own toilet and bath, five toilet bathrooms, with the master bedrooms having their own bathtubs, powder room, walk-in closets, expansive dining area with a 7.4-meter ceiling height, and a roof terrace that features a private pool, relaxation deck and a grilling garden.

Each living room in the penthouse suites will have a skylight ceiling for natural lighting, according to the company.

The two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites, in the lower floors, will also have their private keycard-operated elevators that open directly to the resident’s private foyer, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, and toilet and bathrooms with bathtubs for the master bedroom.

The two-bedroom suites will cost approximately P35 million while the penthouse is priced at P96 million.

All residential suites will be furnished with kitchen systems by Leicht of Germany; kitchen and cooking appliances by Bosch and Gaggenau of Germany; toilet and bathroom fixtures by Duravit’s Philippe Starck Collection, Hansgrohe Axor Starck and Grohe.

Likewise, the tower will feature a two-level amenity deck that features a wellness spa, sauna, fitness center, entertainment and game room, infinity pool with submerged lounge deck, kids’ play park, cabanas, function halls, and complimentary WiFi.

The tower, which will have four levels of parking exclusive for the residents, is designed by award-winning UK-based architectural firm Broadway Malyan.

The Albany will form part of McKinley West’s “billionaires’ row” along the township’s Chateau Road.

Megaworld is the property arm of tycoon Andrew Tan under his umbrella conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc.