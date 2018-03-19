Monday, March 19, 2018
    MEGAWORLD LAUNCHES FIRST MUSEUM VENTURE

    By on Today's Headline Photos

    Megaworld fulfills its vision of growing the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park into a full-fledged township after formally launching its first-ever museum venture, the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art. Photo shows (L-R) Martin Genodepa, ILOMOCA curator; Edwin Valencia, ILOMOCA art patron; Kevin L. Tan, senior vice president, Megaworld; and Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, chief operatong officer, Megaworld, gracing the launch of the first-ever contemporary art museum in Visayas and Mindanao.

