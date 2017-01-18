Megaworld Makati condo construction on schedule

CONSTRUCTION of Megaworld Corporation’s Paseo Heights condominium development in Makati is progressing well, with work on schedule for its anticipated October completion date, an online construction update said.

As of the end of December, installation of windows was ongoing on the top floors of the 30-story, 320-unit tower, with interior tile, plastering, and other work underway on the 21st to the 25th floors.

Megaworld touts the Paseo Heights project, which is one of several the developer is building in Makati’s central business district, as the last condominium with an unobstructed view of Salcedo Park, which is also known as Jaime Velasquez Park, a popular recreation and relaxation spot for the Salcedo Village neighborhood.

The Paseo Heights project offers studio and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 30 square meters to 62 square meters, and features amenities such as a lap pool, kiddie pool, fitness center, function room for gatherings, and a Laundromat.