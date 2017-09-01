Megaworld to open P2-B Southwoods Mall

BIÑAN, Laguna: Property giant Megaworld Corp. said on Thursday it is set to open its P2-billion Southwoods Mall by the end of September, the company’s 14th mall so far.

Southwoods Mall occupies a 58,000-square meter (sqm) portion within Megaworld’s 561-hectare township development at the boundaries of Binan, Laguna and Carmona, Cavite.

“We are excited to open the door of this first full-scale lifestyle mall in the south which is easily accessible to those living in the south,” Kevin Tan, senior vice president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, said.

The three-storey project will feature a 24-hour food hall, a roof deck garden, and four state-of-the-art cinemas, a department store, supermarket, hardware store, toy store and its own transport hub.

“We envision this mall to be major dining destination as we welcome some global dining brands and homegrown restaurant concepts. This will be another showcase of how we want our next lifestyle malls will look like, keeping in mind the distinct character of every township that we build,” Tan added.

“Southwoods Mall will be easily accessible to those living in the south. It is actually the first big mall along SLEX [South Luzon Expressway] that you can go to after Alabang,” he said.

The development is just 30 minutes away from Makati City and Fort Bonifacio, and 35 minutes away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

Megaworld is also set to open two other malls in the next four to five months, namely Village Square and Festive Walk. Village Square is a community mall in Zapote, Alabang while Festive Walk will be the company’s “major mall” in Iloilo.

“We build our malls and commercial properties to primarily cater to those who live, work and play in our townships. This is what makes our lifestyle malls unique and sustainable,” Tan explained

Megaworld is the property arm of Andrew Tan-led conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc.

with CHARISSA MAE NEMIS