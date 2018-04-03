Megaworld planning offshore bond offering

TOWNSHIP developer Megaworld Corp. is looking to issue fixed-rate dollar-denominated securities overseas but has yet to determine a specific amount.

In a disclosure on Monday, Megaworld said it has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co. as the sole bookrunner and arranger of fixed income investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong starting today, April 3.

“A proposed Regulation S USD denominated securities offering may follow, subject to market conditions. The securities, if issued, are expected to be unrated and will be issued by Megaworld Corporation,” it said.

Regulation S is a “safe harbor” that defines when an offering of securities is deemed to be executed in another country and therefore not be subject to the registration requirement under section 5 of the US Securities Act of 1933.

“The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Regulation Code of the Philippines (Philippine SRC),” Megaworld said.

“Any future offer or sale of the securities is subject to the registration requirements under the Philippine SRC unless such offer or sale qualifies as an exempt transaction,” it added.

No further details were given about the planned issue, although the exercise is expected to help Megaworld raise funds for its P60-billion capital expenditure program for this year.

Megaworld Corp. is the property developer arm of magnate Andrew Tan under his Alliance Global Group, Inc. conglomerate.

The company reported 13.4 percent growth in net income last year to P13.3 billion—including a P113 million non-recurring gain—from P11.7 billion the year before, driven by the strong performance of its core businesses.

Consolidated revenues, including non-recurring gains, rose 7.7 percent to P50.4 billion in 2017 versus the P46.8 billion registered in 2016.