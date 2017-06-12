Megaworld plans new Pampanga CBD

LISTED developer Megaworld will build a new central business district (CBD) in the center of San Fernando, Pampanga, the company announced in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Capital Town, which will be located near the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, will be home to residential and BPO office towers, civic and institutional facilities such as school, amphitheater and event venues, mall and retail hubs, a hotel, and a shophouse district that “highlights neoclassical and art deco architecture, reflective of Pampanga’s historic rows of heritage houses,” Megaworld said in its statement.

“What we are building in Pampanga is a unique township concept that will truly bring out the best of the Kapampangan culture, tradition and history. In 10 years, Pampanga will see a CBD that is not only a showcase of homegrown businesses and entrepreneurs, but also a center for local arts and culture,” said Megaworld Pampanga’s first vice president for sales and marketing Eugene Em Lozano.

Land development is set to begin this year for the 35.6-hectare township at the former site of the Pampanga Sugar Development Company (Pasudeco), Megaworld said. Twenty-five percent of the entire township will be reserved for green spaces and the road network, including a 30-meter wide, six-lane main township road, San Fernando Boulevard, traversing the CBD from Capitol Boulevard to Jose Abad Santos Avenue (Olongapo-Gapan Road).

Megaworld’s “first township in the north” will be about five minutes away from the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and 30 minutes away from Clark International Airport, the developer added.

“We are anticipating this to be a busy township. So, as early as now, we are putting in place the infrastructure that fits for a CBD. However, we are also putting up small parks and pocket gardens around the development where people can take a break, relax and enjoy the views of the township,” explained Lozano.

Among the highlights of the township will be a mall that will have some design inspiration from the Pasudeco sugar central that used to stand in the same area where it will be built.

Significant artifacts of the old sugar central will be housed in a heritage museum, which will be integrated within the proposed mall development. Monuments of famous Pampanga personalities, particularly those who established Pasudeco, will be erected in various parts of the township.

The six-hectare Shophouse District will likewise reflect the area’s history, lined with low-rise, three-level shophouses in post-colonial design.

“We will be selling lots to those who want to build their businesses, and at the same time, live there. The first two lower levels may be dedicated for the business while the topmost floor may be used for their residence. This is a unique offering that we will introduce in Capital Town to help local entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Lozano.

Shophouse lot sizes range from 276 to 680 square meters. Some lots will include alfresco areas suitable for businesses like cafes and restaurants.

Last year, Megaworld announced that it would allocate P30 billion to build Capital Town over the next 10 years.

Once completed, Capital Town is expected to generate around 250,000 direct and indirect jobs in the BPO, transport, retail, food and construction sectors, among others, the developer said.