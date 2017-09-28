Megaworld plans more office spaces in BGC

LISTED property giant Megaworld Corp. said on Wednesday that it was eyeing to build more office spaces in Fort Bonifacio, also known as Bonifacio Global City (BGC) or The Fort, amid sustained robust demand from the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

“We still have a long way to go. We still have a lot of land bank in this site of Bonifacio and we have some plans already to build more offices and we might launch some new residential towers but … definitely offices, we’re going to expand big because it has huge demand for Grade A office spaces here at Fort Bonifacio,” Megaworld Senior Vice President Kevin Tan told reporters following the unveiling of the company’s new headquarters in Taguig City.

“We’re building six office buildings right now—we’re about to finish those six office buildings—not here but all over the country,” he added.

This year, construction of its fifth office tower in Uptown Place is underway alongside five more planned residential buildings.

“We’re turning over one already by the end of the year. The [residential]one that’s One Uptown Residence, that’s going to be connected to the shopping mall on the lower ground floor,” he said.

“And then we’re also launching soon the Uptown Parks Suites. On the first four floors is a small mini podium mall as well that will be connected again to the mall. So we’re expanding our retail and commercial spaces here,” he added.

Megaworld has set aside capital spending of P65 billion over a 10-year period for its future project developments. Of this, 30 percent has so far been spent.

New headquarters

On the same day, Megaworld unveiled Alliance Global Tower, its new headquarters situated at the BGC which will house all of its businesses and other affiliates, which include Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. and Empire East Land Holdings Inc.

“Fort Bonifacio in general is a fantastic address and our Uptown development is really coming into full swing so I think now’s the best time more than ever to move in, plus our company is growing quite fast. We are expanding all over the Philippines so obviously our workforce numbers are growing, and so we thought it was the best time to really consolidate our operations in this one tower,” Tan said.

Alliance Tower covers more than 53,000 square meters of office spaces. It uses an integrated destination operation panel and keycard access system for its elevators for smoother traffic and efficient security monitoring.

The building features wellness lounges equipped with workout facilities and creativity lounges for reading and quick meet-ups. There is also a medical clinic, shower rooms, a helipad, and a mothers’ station.

Alliance Tower is LEED-certified and has integrated facade mechanical design for energy and water consumption, bike racks, and shower facilities.