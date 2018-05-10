Megaworld profit expands 12.5% in Q1

TOWNSHIP developer Megaworld Corp. posted double-digit growth in consolidated core net income for the first three months of the year on the back of strong rental revenues.

Megaworld said Wednesday that core net income grew 12.5 percent in the first quarter to P3.3 billion from P2.9 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to the parent company rose 11.3 percent to P3.2 billion in the first three months from P2.8 billion a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues increased 10 percent to P13.1 billion from P12 billion in the same period the previous year. The residential business contributed 70 percent to consolidated revenues, posting 6 percent growth in the first quarter to P8.8 billion from P8.3 billion a year ago.

“What we are excited about is the fact that our hotel businesses are also fast growing,” said President and CEO Andrew L. Tan.

Megaworld’s hotel revenues jumped 10 percent to P368 million in the first quarter as the company continued to

expand its homegrown brands Savoy and Belmont to other areas.

For its office and commercial segment, Megaworld said five office towers are set to be completed this year.

These are Eastwood Global Plaza in Eastwood City, Two Techno Place in Iloilo Business Park, 10 West Campus in McKinley West, Southwoods BPO Tower 1 in Southwoods City and World Commerce Place in Uptown Bonifacio.

These projects will bring its total leasable office inventory to 1.2 million square meters, said to be the highest among office developers in the country.

Seven Lifestyle Malls and commercial properties, including the expansion of existing malls will also be completed around the country, particularly in ArcoVia City, Iloilo Business Park, McKinley Hill, Alabang West, Uptown Bonifacio, Makati City and Las Piñas City.

“We build a stronger bottom line if we continue to strengthen our recurring income base. This is why we invest heavily on our rental properties, taking advantage of the strong economy and the influx of investments into the country,” said Senior Vice President Kevin L. Tan.

Rental income in the first quarter grew 16.5 percent to a record P3.4 billion from last year’s P2.9 billion.

“The company remains on track in achieving its goal of P20 billion in rental revenues by 2020. This year will be critical for us as we construct a record number of leasable office and mall spaces,” Tan added.

Megaworld develops integrated urban townships across the country. During the last 28 years, it has built over 660 residential developments, 54 office towers and 15 lifestyle malls in 23 master-planned townships and integrated lifestyle communities across the Philippines.